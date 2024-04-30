UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 312.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.49% to Rs 5859.70 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 312.80% to Rs 2301.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 557.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.49% to Rs 5859.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4987.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.08% to Rs 3434.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1826.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.82% to Rs 21854.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17650.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

