UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 312.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 17.49% to Rs 5859.70 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 312.80% to Rs 2301.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 557.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.49% to Rs 5859.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4987.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.08% to Rs 3434.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1826.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.82% to Rs 21854.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17650.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5859.704987.41 17 21854.3417650.51 24 OPM %57.2259.40 -59.7560.64 - PBDT805.51906.51 -11 2568.852905.11 -12 PBT805.51906.51 -11 2568.852905.11 -12 NP2301.15557.45 313 3434.841826.28 88

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

