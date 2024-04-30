Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 58.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 58.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 23.86% to Rs 453.09 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 58.66% to Rs 68.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 453.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 365.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales453.09365.81 24 OPM %20.9615.04 -PBDT102.7165.71 56 PBT92.2258.10 59 NP68.7843.35 59

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

