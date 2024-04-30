Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 17.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 472.72 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 17.77% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 472.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.84% to Rs 130.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 1830.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1655.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

472.72406.471830.561655.8813.4513.4313.6413.4761.6453.25238.01207.1545.5737.23177.62144.2234.1328.98130.69107.26

