Ugro Capital jumps after AUM climbs 48% YoY in Q4 FY24

Ugro Capital rallied 3.64% to Rs 266 after the company's asset under management (AUM) jumped 48% to Rs 9,000 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 6,081 crore in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, net loans stood at Rs 1,555 crore as compared with Rs 1,459 crore in Q4 FY23.

Borrowings from banks and NBFCs constitute 46% and 8% of the firms liability mix, respectively, while the rest are from DFIs (22%), Capital markets (16%), and FIIs (8%).

Total debt stood at around Rs 4,600 crore as on 31 March 2024. The companys collection efficiency continues to remain strong at 96% in Q4 FY24.

Ugro Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses.

The companys standalone net profit stood at Rs 32.53 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 13.12 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 47.3% YoY to Rs 279.31 crore in Q3 FY24.

