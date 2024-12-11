Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ugro Capital receives patent for its proprietary credit scoring model - GRO Score

Ugro Capital receives patent for its proprietary credit scoring model - GRO Score

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ugro Capital has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by receiving a patent for its proprietary credit scoring model, GRO Score. Officially titled Method and System for Modelling Credit Scorecards,' this patent underscores Ugro Capital's pivotal role in reimagining credit evaluation for a highly diverse and underserved borrower base.

MSMEs contribute nearly one-third of India's GDP yet face significant credit access challenges due to traditional lenders' dependency on collateral and income-based assessments. Ugro Capital addresses this issue with GRO Score, a cutting-edge credit evaluation model leveraging alternate data, such as repayment histories, banking transactions, and GST records, to provide a comprehensive assessment of borrowers without formal income documentation.

Now in its third iteration, GRO Score 3.0 integrates advanced statistical algorithms to evaluate creditworthiness with unmatched precision. To date, the model has assessed over 1.7 lakh loan applications, analyzing over 5.6 lakh bureau records, 2.3 lakh bank statements, and 80,000 GST reports, unlocking vital capital for MSMEs across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 120 pts to 81,630; Nifty above 24,650; Auto leads, Banks drag

Stop using PSBs as sources of funds for fraudulent friends: Rahul to govt

Swan Energy shares fly 11%, hits record amid heavy volumes; up 35% in 1 mth

Bajaj Finance Investor Day: Shares gain as mgt eyes becoming FINAI by FY29

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 13: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story