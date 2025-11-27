Umiya Buildcon gains after subsidiary acquires prime land in Bengaluru CBD

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Umiya Buildcon added 1.89% to Rs 91.24 after its subsidiary, Umiya Buildtek has acquired a prime 20,000 sq. ft. land parcel in Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD), located off Cunningham Cross Road.

The company plans to develop a high-end, ultra-luxury boutique residential project on the site, which carries a planned built-up potential of around 55,600 sq. ft.

The acquisition marks a significant expansion of Umiya Buildcons premium real estate portfolio and aligns with its strategy of focusing on design-led developments in high-demand, supply-constrained micro-markets like Bengalurus CBD.

The project is expected to contribute an estimated ₹200 crore to the company's balance sheet upon completion, supported by strong demand for luxury residences in the micro-market where new supply remains limited. It is also expected to add to premium housing stock and spur incremental economic activity in the region.