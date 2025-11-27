Rationalisation of GST rates provides a measurable boost to consumption, says finance ministry report

Economic activity has gained momentum following the reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as reflected in the performance of various high-frequency indicators, a finance ministry report said on Thursday. Eway bill generation expanded by 14.4 per cent during September and October 2025 on a year on-year basis. At the same time, cumulative GST collection growth of 9.0 per cent for AprOct 2025 indicates that the underlying revenue stream has remained resilient, aided by firm consumption and improved compliance. Momentum was also evident in the production economy. In October, the manufacturing sector continued to show improvement, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 59.2 from 57.5 in September. This increase was driven by GST relief, productivity enhancements, and investments in technology. Additionally, service activity remained strong, with the PMI for services in October 2025 at 58.9, well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, the finance ministry noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app