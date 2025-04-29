Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Umiya Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Umiya Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.53% to Rs 12.80 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.53% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.90% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.77% to Rs 48.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.808.56 50 48.6135.03 39 OPM %25.86-1.64 -38.9820.61 - PBDT1.47-1.46 LP 10.605.94 78 PBT0.68-2.14 LP 7.503.49 115 NP0.33-2.26 LP 5.843.32 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Landmark Cars sells Punjab-based Jeep business; exits completely from the State

Birlasoft achieves Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise

Optiemus Electronics partners with ASRock Incorporation

Aegis Logistics Ltd gains for third straight session

Diamond Power Infra jumped after securing Rs 230-cr power cable orders

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story