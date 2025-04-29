Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 790.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.67% drop in NIFTY and a 14.48% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 790.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 24339.55. The Sensex is at 80354.37, up 0.17%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34538.85, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

