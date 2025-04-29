Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Electronics partners with ASRock Incorporation

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
To manufacture ASRock enterprise and gaming desktop motherboards in India

Optiemus Electronics (OEL), wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has entered into a manufacturing agreement with ASRock Incorporation, one of four major motherboard manufacturers headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. OEL will manufacture the ASRock enterprise and gaming desktop motherboards in India to meet the domestic demand. The manufacturing of these motherboards has commenced in April 2025. The Made-in-India motherboards will be available in the domestic market from May 2025 onwards.

OEL and ASRock have agreed to expand the product portfolio in India. This is a significant development, as Indian electronics manufacturing industry is expanding in different categories and with this, OEL also broadens its manufacturing product portfolio in the IT hardware segment.

The ASRock motherboards are designed for various user scenarios. Popular in domestic and international markets, these motherboards are currently imported into India.

