Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 11.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 11.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 12.34% to Rs 26526.92 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 11.31% to Rs 3641.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3271.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.34% to Rs 26526.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23613.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income26526.9223613.18 12 OPM %64.6966.22 -PBDT4954.495180.42 -4 PBT4954.495180.42 -4 NP3641.783271.65 11

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

