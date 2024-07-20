Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 231784.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 5.45% to Rs 15138.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16011.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 231784.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 207559.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.231784.00207559.0016.7218.3536830.0036069.0023234.0024294.0015138.0016011.00

