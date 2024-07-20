Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 231784.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 5.45% to Rs 15138.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16011.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 231784.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 207559.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales231784.00207559.00 12 OPM %16.7218.35 -PBDT36830.0036069.00 2 PBT23234.0024294.00 -4 NP15138.0016011.00 -5

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

