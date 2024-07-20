JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 79.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 2879.46 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 79.99% to Rs 521.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 289.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 2879.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2927.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2879.462927.85 -2 OPM %49.2441.74 -PBDT1073.67823.90 30 PBT698.22425.96 64 NP521.76289.88 80
