Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 15.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 1103.42 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 15.06% to Rs 78.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 1103.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 967.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1103.42967.34 14 OPM %11.2213.15 -PBDT125.18131.36 -5 PBT102.88110.23 -7 NP78.5292.44 -15

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

