Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 15.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 1103.42 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 15.06% to Rs 78.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 1103.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 967.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1103.42967.3411.2213.15125.18131.36102.88110.2378.5292.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp