Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 82.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.89% to Rs 31.10 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 82.09% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.89% to Rs 31.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.1066.0115.763.854.942.834.892.793.662.01

