United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 19.09% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net loss of United Textiles reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.09% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.36% to Rs 13.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.843.51 -19 13.3316.53 -19 OPM %14.797.41 -14.189.07 - PBDT0.330.27 22 1.291.16 11 PBT-0.030.02 PL 0.030.04 -25 NP-0.020.01 PL 0.010.03 -67

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

