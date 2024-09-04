Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UPL Board grants in-principle approval for exploring options of unlocking value in Advanta

Sep 04 2024
At meeting held on 04 September 2024

The Board of UPL at its meeting held on 04 September 2024 has granted its in-principle approval for exploring various options available for unlocking value in Advanta Enterprises (Advanta) by raising funds through primary or secondary issuances of securities, by way of private placements or public offerings or any other permissible mode(s) or combination thereof.

The shareholders of UPL had approved creation of distinct pure play platforms in FY 23 and in line with the said approval, a separate platform was created by transferring Seeds business to Advanta, subsidiary of the Company. One of the main objectives of creating a separate Advanta platform was to facilitate unlocking value for the shareholders of UPL at an appropriate time.

Sep 04 2024

