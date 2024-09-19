US DOE recognizes JSW Steel USA for its ESG initiatives

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized JSW Steel USA for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the Better Plants Challenge. JSW Steel USA has achieved energy savings of 25% through greater efficiency efforts across its portfolio. JSW Steel USA is one of the market leaders partnering with DOE to set portfolio-wide energy savings goals and share their efficiency strategies with others. JSW Steel USA is profiled on DOE's Better Buildings, Better Plants Solution Center. To date, Better Buildings partners have saved nearly $22 billion in energy costs, resulting in more than 220 million metric tons of avoided greenhouse gas emissions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JSW Steel USA is focused on investing in a sustainable and green future as an opportunity to save energy and improve efficiency across its portfolio.

JSW USA's $145 million investment in its Mingo Junction facility will enable the company to produce monopile-grade steel slabs that will support monopile pole towers for usage in the offshore wind energy market. This investment will also significantly reduce JSW USA's Baytown facility's reliance on imported steel slabs, which results in higher carbon emissions. JSW USA uses one of the most energy-efficient and lowest carbon-emitting methods of steelmaking in the industry.

We are passionate about collaborating with each other to build a viable future for our world. The steel market is a competitive landscape, these investments will play a pivotal role in future market demand, addressing deficiencies in the supply chain. JSW USA will be one of only two US suppliers of monopile plate for clean offshore wind power generation. Our investment will enable us to forge relationships with manufacturers and other businesses that rely on these materials, said JSW Steel USA CEO, Rob Simon.

Commenting on the new investments, Parth Jindal, Director of JSW Steel USA said, The new investments at our Baytown, Texas facility reinforce JSW USA's commitment to a sustainable and green future. The new upgrades at our Plate Mill support the long term ESG initiative of JSW USA and support decarbonization of the Energy Spectrum in the United States of America. The new investments will enable us to progressively deliver high quality steel products while further defining our niche markets through a Made in America specialty steel portfolio. These investments have the potential to significantly reduce U.S. import reliance in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News