AU Small Finance Bank partners with Niva Bupa

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) announced its partnership with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company (Niva Bupa) to offer health insurance products to AU SFB's customers. Building on Niva Bupa's existing relationship with Fincare Small Finance Bank (now merged with AU SFB), this collaboration introduces a refreshed business proposition, further enhancing the bank's customer offerings.

Through this partnership, AU SFB's new and existing customers, including those from former Fincare SFB branches, can now access Niva Bupa's extensive range of retail as well as group health insurance products, encompassing health, personal accident and critical illness plans across the 2,414 touchpoints in India. This partnership is aimed to enable AU SFB to create affordable and transparent value proposition through technology and service modules.

