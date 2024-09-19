Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves change in Executive Chairperson

Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves change in Executive Chairperson

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 19 September 2024

The Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 19 September 2024 has taken on record the following:

Vaidheesh Annaswamy (DIN: 01444303) has decided to step down from his role as Executive Chairperson and Director of the Company, effective from close of business hours on 19 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Approved the appointment of Vivek Sharma (DIN: 08559495) as an Additional Director and Executive Chairman of the Company, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a period of five years with effect from 20 September 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa scales its same-day delivery to 110 cities

Binance detaches itself from any liabilities days after WazirX cyber attack

Premium

Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Jana SFB ups short term deposit rate, aims to compete with liquid MF

US Federal Reserve's move to cut rates fails to lift domestic markets

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story