US Dollar Index Speculators Further Reduce Net Short Position

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures further reduced their net short position but continued to stay at their most bearish level since June 2021, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -35 contracts in the data reported through April 30, 2024. This was a weekly reduction of 178 net short contracts.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

