Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 4.34% today to trade at Rs 2680.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.24% to quote at 7648.32. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.09% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 114.58 % over last one year compared to the 21.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5984 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39375 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2791.2 on 09 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1286.55 on 19 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News