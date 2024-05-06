Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 4.34%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.24%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 4.34%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.24%

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 4.34% today to trade at Rs 2680.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.24% to quote at 7648.32. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.09% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 114.58 % over last one year compared to the 21.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5984 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39375 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2791.2 on 09 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1286.55 on 19 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices near flat line; realty shares decline

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Kaizen Agro in collaboration with NACOF secures order for packet tea

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its oncology unit at Panelav

India's Forex Reserves Fall $2.41 Billion to $637.92 Billion

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as MD &amp; CEO

Indices poised for tepid start

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story