Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Labs launches generic Oracea capsules in US markets

Dr Reddy's Labs launches generic Oracea capsules in US markets

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it has launched Doxycycline Capsules in the U.S. market, which is a therapeutic generic equivalent of ORACEA Capsules of Galderma Laboratories.

Oracea is a tetracycline antibiotic. It is used to treat blemishes, bumps, and acne-like lesions caused by rosacea in adults. It works by reducing skin inflammation caused by rosacea.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Doxycycline capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 128 million in the US (IQVIA MAT February 2024).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The drug major's consolidated net profit increased 10.57% to Rs 1,378.9 crore on 6.57% rise in revenues to Rs 7,214.8 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 6323.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin launches Doxycycline capsules in United States

Dr Reddy's launches Doxycycline Capsules in the US

Indices trade with minor gains; pharma shares advance

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Titan Company Ltd Slips 3.55%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 4.34%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.24%

Kaizen Agro in collaboration with NACOF secures order for packet tea

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its oncology unit at Panelav

India's Forex Reserves Fall $2.41 Billion to $637.92 Billion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story