Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NACL Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd and Indef Manufacturing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2025.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 58.8 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4098 shares in the past one month.

NACL Industries Ltd surged 14.43% to Rs 105.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90762 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd soared 14.35% to Rs 7.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42874 shares in the past one month.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd added 13.68% to Rs 562. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3874 shares in the past one month.

Indef Manufacturing Ltd exploded 11.56% to Rs 255.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12366 shares in the past one month.

