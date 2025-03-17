Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, K E C International Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd and Hitachi Energy India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2025.

Elgi Equipments Ltd surged 7.76% to Rs 478.35 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14446 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd soared 7.40% to Rs 2119.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14900 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd spiked 6.90% to Rs 718.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39072 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd exploded 6.14% to Rs 340.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52164 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gained 6.05% to Rs 12758.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7366 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

