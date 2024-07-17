Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Stayed Bolstered By High Federal Funds Rate, Notes ADB

US Dollar Stayed Bolstered By High Federal Funds Rate, Notes ADB

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Continued tight US monetary policy weighed marginally on developing Asias currencies, while regional financial conditions remained resilient, the Asian Development Bank noted in its July update. The US dollar was bolstered by a still-high US federal funds rate, investor repositioning with the delayed start to US monetary easing, and heightened geopolitical risks that fueled risk aversion. Most currencies in developing Asia weakened slightly against the US dollar, resulting in a GDP weighted average depreciation of 2.6% in the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, risk premia across the region narrowed during the period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Muharram 2024 holiday: Banks, stock market, schools shut today; know more

Gujarat to launch 'Cooperation Among Cooperatives' across all districts

Ukraine faces twin challenges of fighting Russia, shifting US politics

Olympics 2024: IOA releases list of 117 athletes, 140 support staff

Want higher returns but don't have millions? Sebi proposes new option

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story