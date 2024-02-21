US Market falls on mixed results from Walmart, Home Depot

Investors are awaiting the release of minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting as well as remarks from a slew of central bank officials later this week.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 64.19 points, or 0.17%, to 38,563.80. The S&P500 index dropped 30.06 points, or 0.6%, to 4,975.51. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 144.87 points, or 0.92%, to 15,630.78.
Total 10 of 11 S&P500 sectoral indices declined, with information technology and consumer discretionary sectors being bottom performers, falling 1.27% and 1%, respectively, while consumer staples sector was top performer, rising 1.13%.
Among individual companies, Walmart shares closed 3.2% higher as better than expected fourth quarter results, upbeat sales outlook, and announcement of a deal to acquire TV maker Vizio (VZIO) for $2.3 billion boosted the mood.
Shares of Home Depot inched up 0.1%, recovering from early losses after the home retailer forecast comparable store sales would decline 1% in 2024. Home Depot reported Q4 sales of $34.8 billion, reflecting a 2.9% year-on-year decrease.
