US Stocks trade mixed on Monday

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 196.82 points, or 0.49%, to 39,806.77. The S&P500 index climbed up 4.86 points, or 0.09%, to 5,308.13. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 108.91 points, or 0.65%, to 16,794.87.
Total 7 of 11 S&P500 sectors closed lower. Information technology sector was top performer, rising 1.32%, while financial sector was bottom performer, falling 1.21%.
Shares of technology sector performed strongly, with chipmaker Micron Technology lead the way higher, surging by 3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Equal Weight from Underweight.
Nvidia shares also shot up by 2.5% ahead of its fiscal first quarter results release on Wednesday. Several Wall Street firms also increased their price target on the chipmaker ahead of its earnings report.
Shares of JPMorgan declined 4.5% as CEO Jamie Dimon signaled during the banks annual investment meeting that his retirement may be sooner than previously stated.
