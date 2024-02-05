Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 77.01 points or 1.43% at 5477.41 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (up 13.08%), NHPC Ltd (up 11.3%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 6.49%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 5%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.98%), Nava Ltd (up 4.69%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.48%), and NLC India Ltd (up 4.2%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 5%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 3.88%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.76%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.78 or 0.14% at 72187.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.17% at 21890.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.49 points or 0.53% at 46092.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.59 points or 0.75% at 13450.53.

On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Va Tech Wabag wins order of USD 33.5 mn in Saudi Arabia

Utilties shares gain

Alliance to End Plastic Waste Highlights 27 Actions and Policies to Reduce Plastic Waste Leakage and Increase Recycling

India's Growing Low Carbon Aluminium Recycling Industry Demands Zero per cent Import Duty on Scrap Metal - Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI)

MRAI's 11th IMRC Gears Up to Unlock the Potential of the Indian Recycling Sector from 23rd - 25th Jan at Kolkata

Oil and Gas shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Indigo hits life-time high as Q3 PAT doubles to Rs 2,998 cr

Jubilant Pharmova declines after US FDA issues 4 observations to Roorkee facility

Indices edge higher in early trade, breadth strong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story