Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 77.01 points or 1.43% at 5477.41 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (up 13.08%), NHPC Ltd (up 11.3%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 6.49%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 5%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.98%), Nava Ltd (up 4.69%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.48%), and NLC India Ltd (up 4.2%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 5%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 3.88%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.76%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.78 or 0.14% at 72187.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.17% at 21890.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.49 points or 0.53% at 46092.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.59 points or 0.75% at 13450.53.

On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

