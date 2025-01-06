Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1147.6, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.37% in last one year as compared to a 10.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.9% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 23751.900390625. The Sensex is at 78378.94, down 1.07%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 1.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57817, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1159.25, up 3.26% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 82.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

