Utique Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.64 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Utique Enterprises reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales014.85 -100 OPM %0-0.94 -PBDT4.840.29 1569 PBT4.770.22 2068 NP3.64-0.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content