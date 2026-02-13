Associate Sponsors

Utique Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.64 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Utique Enterprises reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales014.85 -100 OPM %0-0.94 -PBDT4.840.29 1569 PBT4.770.22 2068 NP3.64-0.08 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

