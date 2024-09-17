Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh SFB to mull fund raising of Rs 200 cr via NCDs

Utkarsh SFB to mull fund raising of Rs 200 cr via NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 20 September 2024 for raising of funds by issuance of Tier II capital aggregating up to Rs 200 crore through issue of non- convertible debentures (NCDs).

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country while its other services are spread across the country.

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 27.81% to Rs 137.39 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 107.49 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.Total income stood at Rs 1,070.56 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 31.78% from Rs 812.39 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 0.31% to Rs47.93 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Illegal demolition against Constitution's ethos: SC halts bulldozer justice

LIVE news updates: India's exports decline by 9.3% to $34.71 bn in Aug

India's exports contract 9.3% in Aug to $34.7 bn amid weak global demand

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0 | 0 CHN in second quarter

Market Highlights, Sept 17: Sensex up 90pts, Nifty holds 25,400; BHFL hits upper band for 2nd day

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story