Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.49% to Rs 986.95 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank declined 55.09% to Rs 51.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.49% to Rs 986.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 756.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.986.95756.3239.9548.1468.07154.4368.07154.4351.39114.42

