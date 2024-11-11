Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 20.46 crore

Net loss of Alkali Metals reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.4616.84-1.1210.33-0.931.25-2.010.10-1.900.10

