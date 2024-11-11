Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 135.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 56.54% to Rs 204.65 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 135.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.54% to Rs 204.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 130.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales204.65130.73 57 OPM %0.810.81 -PBDT1.010.72 40 PBT0.620.27 130 NP0.470.20 135

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

