Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 135.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.54% to Rs 204.65 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 135.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.54% to Rs 204.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 130.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.204.65130.730.810.811.010.720.620.270.470.20

