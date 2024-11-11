Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 69.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 93.64 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries declined 69.96% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 93.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.93.6490.162.422.551.513.451.022.400.702.33

