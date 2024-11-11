Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 69.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 69.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 93.64 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries declined 69.96% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 93.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales93.6490.16 4 OPM %2.422.55 -PBDT1.513.45 -56 PBT1.022.40 -58 NP0.702.33 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, yours penned letters: Owaisi

RBI ready to weaken rupee in line with yuan after Donald Trump win

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

China's energy dominance gets boost from Trump's return to White House

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story