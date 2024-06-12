Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing rose 23.53% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

