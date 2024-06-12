Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing rose 23.53% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.141.23 -7 1.141.23 -7 OPM %97.3787.80 -85.9685.37 - PBDT0.800.68 18 0.670.65 3 PBT0.800.68 18 0.670.65 3 NP0.630.51 24 0.500.48 4

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

