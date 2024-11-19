V-Mart Retail reports fire incident at Ahmedabad store

V-Mart Retail informed that a fire accident occurred at one of its stores located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday, 18 November 2024.

However, there were no casualties or injuries, but the incident resulted in some damage to inventory and assets at the store. The damage is being assessed and is expected to be less than Rs 1 crore.

The company stated that it has adequate insurance coverage and is working with the insurance company to assess and process the required claims.

V-Mart is an omni retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana.

Shares of V-Mart rose 0.83% to Rs 3,520.75 on the BSE.

