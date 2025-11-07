Va Tech Wabag allots 5,987 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag has allotted 5,987 equity shares under WABAG Centenary Stock Option Scheme 2023. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 12,45,88,460/- (consisting of 6,22,94,230 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each) from Rs 12,45,76,486/- (consisting of 6,22,88,243 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News