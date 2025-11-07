Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 7856.03 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 99.46% to Rs 260.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 7856.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6065.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7856.036065.486.335.40453.48262.92350.27177.95260.51130.61

