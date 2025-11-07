Puravankara reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 644.20 crore

Net Loss of Puravankara reported to Rs 41.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 644.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 495.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.644.20495.5416.1322.60-46.133.22-56.65-4.78-41.79-16.78

