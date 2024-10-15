Va Tech Wabag wins order of Rs 1,000 cr

Va Tech Wabag has received an order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Indosol Solar. With this order win, the company embarks on its journey to provide water security for the solar PV sector.

This order includes the engineering procurement (EP) scope of design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 100 MLD desalination plant which will be executed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15 years operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. This plant will be built with the state-of-the-art desalination technologies, designed for superior energy efficiency and production of water to meet the requirements of the 10 GW integrated Solar PV manufacturing unit of Indosol Solar in Andhra Pradesh.

