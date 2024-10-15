Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag wins order of Rs 1,000 cr

Va Tech Wabag wins order of Rs 1,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Va Tech Wabag has received an order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Indosol Solar. With this order win, the company embarks on its journey to provide water security for the solar PV sector.

This order includes the engineering procurement (EP) scope of design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 100 MLD desalination plant which will be executed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15 years operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. This plant will be built with the state-of-the-art desalination technologies, designed for superior energy efficiency and production of water to meet the requirements of the 10 GW integrated Solar PV manufacturing unit of Indosol Solar in Andhra Pradesh.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 300 pts higher, at 82,250, Nifty at 25,200; RIL in red

LIVE news: India did not cooperate in probe into Nijjar's killing, alleges Justin Trudeau

UP to bring ordinance over spitting in food incidents, CM to hold meeting

China sanctions Taiwan businessman Tsao, lawmaker for 'separatist' acts

Pivot point for Nifty 50 index moves higher to 25,150, suggests F&O data

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story