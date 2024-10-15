Angel One consolidated net profit rises 39.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.55% to Rs 1514.71 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 39.06% to Rs 423.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 304.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.55% to Rs 1514.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1047.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1514.711047.8744.3542.31597.68418.40572.09407.18423.37304.45

