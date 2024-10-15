Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 39.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 44.55% to Rs 1514.71 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 39.06% to Rs 423.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 304.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.55% to Rs 1514.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1047.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1514.711047.87 45 OPM %44.3542.31 -PBDT597.68418.40 43 PBT572.09407.18 41 NP423.37304.45 39

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

