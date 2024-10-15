Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

International Travel House standalone net profit rises 31.97% in the September 2024 quarter




Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 60.94 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 31.97% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.9453.02 15 OPM %16.6116.26 -PBDT11.709.44 24 PBT9.927.59 31 NP7.435.63 32

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

