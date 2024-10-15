International Travel House standalone net profit rises 31.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 60.94 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 31.97% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.9453.0216.6116.2611.709.449.927.597.435.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp