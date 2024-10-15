Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.15% to Rs 231535.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 4.78% to Rs 16563.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17394.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 231535.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231886.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.231535.00231886.0016.8717.6737917.0039078.0025037.0026493.0016563.0017394.00

