Valiant Communications wins order from THDC

For supply of ransomware resilient data center equipment

Valiant Communications (VCL) announced the receipt of an order for ransomware resilient, on-premises, key data center equipment from THDC, (formerly Tehri Hydro Development Corporation) a Mini Ratna Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India and a subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

THDC, a Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) organization is upgrading its data center with ransomware resilient, data center equipment that is offered by Valiant Communications, (VCL), a Class 1 manufacturer with its Made in India products and solutions. VCL offers its ransomware resilient data storage solutions designed for high throughput, low latency, mission-critical applications.

VCL data storage (on-premises) solutions are offered with customer application based with multiple layers of cyber security which include network isolation, quantum-safe encryption, data diodes and EMP protected data storage solutions that are specially designed for power sector, utilities, SCADA applications, government, financial, defence and critical infrastructure organizations.

