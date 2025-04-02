CSB Bank gains as total deposits climbs 24% YoY in Mar'25

CSB Bank rallied 2.19% to Rs 307.80 after the bank's total deposits jumped 24.03% to Rs 36,861 crore as on 31 March 2025 from Rs 29,719 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Of this, CASA deposits amounted to Rs 8,918 crore (up 10.31% YoY) and term deposits aggregated to Rs 27,943 crore (up 29.16% YoY) during the period under review.

Gross advances grew by 29.59% to Rs 31,843 crore as of March 2024 as against Rs 24,572 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Advances against gold & gold jewelry stood at Rs 14,094 crore as of 31 March 2024, registering a growth of 35.43% on a YoY basis.

CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 100 years and operating out of 753 branches. The business is concentrated in Kerala (approximately 50% of the branches), with the remaining spread mainly across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The bank reported a 1.1% increase in net profit to Rs 151.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 149.97 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 28.4% YoY to Rs 1,138.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

