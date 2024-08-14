Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3169.55% to Rs 79.45 crore

Net Loss of Valor Estate reported to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3169.55% to Rs 79.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.79.452.4315.97-376.13-3.73-24.66-16.89-24.79-13.61-22.55

