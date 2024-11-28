Vardhman Textiles edges higher after board OKs proposal to enhance processed fabric capacity

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Vardhman Textiles said added 1.18% to Rs 478.60 after its board has approved to increase the processed fabric capacity at Vardhman Fabrics, Budhni, Madhya Pradesh, by about 31 million meters per annum with a total capital outlay of Rs 350 crore.

Vardhman Fabrics has an existing processed fabric capacity of 175 million meter per annum. The current capacity utilization level is 90%.

The proposed capital expenditure would be funded from either internal accruals or debt.

With the enhanced capacity, the company expects to meet increasing demand of processed fabric in both export and domestic markets."

The Vardhman Group is one of the leading textile groups in India, with operations across the yarn, fabric, sewing threads, fibre, special alloys and garment sectors.

Vardhman Textiles had reported 46.57% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 196.85 crore on a 4.38% rise in net sales to Rs 2,502.42 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

