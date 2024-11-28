Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, White Organic Retail Ltd, HLV Ltd and Secmark Consultancy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 November 2024.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 54.28 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19011 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd surged 13.49% to Rs 162.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48312 shares in the past one month.

White Organic Retail Ltd soared 11.62% to Rs 4.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd added 11.58% to Rs 19.46. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 113.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 611 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

